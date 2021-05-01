Amid a sudden spike in the number of active coronavirus cases around the globe the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday listed the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use making it the fifth vaccine to receive emergency validation from the WHO. In a statement The World Health Organisation said “The objective is to make medicines vaccines and diagnostics available as rapidly as possible to address the emergency.” In December 2020 the US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the Moderna vaccine while the European Medicines Agency granted it a marketing authorization valid throughout the European Union