Amid a sudden spike in the number of active coronavirus cases around the globe, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday listed the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, making it the fifth vaccine to receive emergency validation from the WHO. Also Read - COVID-19 in UP: Yogi govt to float global tender for 4 cr vaccine doses, asks Ayush doctors to join fight

In a statement, The World Health Organisation said, “The objective is to make medicines, vaccines and diagnostics available as rapidly as possible to address the emergency.” Also Read - 1 In 4 Suffer Mild Side Effects Post COVID-19 Vaccination With Pfizer, AstraZeneca Jabs

In December 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the Moderna vaccine, while the European Medicines Agency granted it a marketing authorization valid throughout the European Union in January this year. Also Read - At Rs 1,200 Per Dose, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Is Twice The Cost Of Covishield: Is This Justified?

Before being validated for the WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL), the Moderna vaccine was already reviewed in January by WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE), which makes recommendations for vaccines’ use in populations.

The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is an mNRA-based vaccine, which was found by the SAGE to have an efficacy of 94.1 per cent. The SAGE has recommended the vaccine for all age groups 18 and above, the Xinhua news agency reported.

WHO’s EUL procedure assesses the late phase II and phase III clinical trial data as well as substantial additional data on safety, efficacy, quality, and a risk management plan of Covid-19 vaccines.

In addition to the Moderna vaccine, the WHO has previously listed the Pfizer/BioNTech, Astrazeneca-SK Bio, Serum Institute of India, and Janssen vaccines for emergency use.

Moderna Vaccine — Know Everything About It

The vaccine got approval from the United States for use against novel coronavirus attacks. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is also known as the mRNA-1273 vaccine. After the authorization, the vaccine was being used in Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.

What Are The Ingredients of The vaccine?

Before getting the job, one must know that the vaccines are safe for everyone unless you are allergic to any of their ingredients. Also, anybody who is above 18 is eligible to get the vaccine jab.

Messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA)

Lipids SM-102, polyethylene glycol (PEG) 2000 dimyristoyl glycerol, and 1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycerol-3-phosphocholine

Cholesterol

Tromethamine

Tromethamine hydrochloride

Acetic acid

Sodium acetate

Sucrose

Also, someone with the below-mentioned disorders should avoid taking the jab.