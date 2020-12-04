Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that experts believe that the wait for a COVID-19 vaccine will not be long and it may be ready in a few weeks asserting the vaccination drive in India will begin as soon as scientists give the nod. In his remarks at an all-party meeting held virtually Modi said healthcare workers involved in treating COVID-19 patients frontline workers who include police personnel and municipal staff and old people suffering from serious conditions would be inoculated on priority. Noting that there have been questions about the price of the COVID-19 vaccine the prime minister