The World Health Organization on Monday said that the window of opportunity to contain the deadly coronavirus, or COVID-19, is fast narrowing. It stressed that the need of the hour is to do more to prepare for a possible coronavirus pandemic. Though this premier organization has said that it was too early to call the outbreak a pandemic, its call on all countries to be “in a phase of preparedness” has raised fears of a possible pandemic.

Pandemic fears rise after WHO asks countries to be prepared

But what exactly is a pandemic? When an infectious disease spreads easily from person to person and from region to region, we have a pandemic. In the present scenario, more and more cases of the virus are emerging from around the world. The situation in South Korea, Italy and Iran have raised concerns. In Italy, there have been seven deaths so far. Till date, the coronavirus has claimed more than 2,600 victims and infected over 77,000 others. It has spread to around 30 countries and there are today more than 1200 cases outside China, where the disease had its origin. Though, experts put mortality rates between 1 to 2 per cent, WHO cautions that the exact rate is not known yet. The beginning of the week also saw new cases in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

What experts say

Reacting to the spread of the disease and bearing an outbreak, North Korea has placed 380 foreigners in quarantine. However, though WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says that the recent outbreaks in new regions is “deeply concerning”, yet he added that, “For the moment we are not witnessing the uncontained global spread of this virus and we are not witnessing large scale severe disease or deaths.”

But some scientists beg to differ, and they say that we have already reached a pandemic situation. Many others say that we are on the brink of a pandemic. The rapid increase in coronavirus cases outside China and the surge in South Korea Iran and Italy may be behind this.

Your sex may decide your risk of catching this virus

This is true. If you are a woman, your chances of dying from this viral disease is much lower than a man. And this is true across all age groups. Some experts think that it may be because of the protective nature of the hormone estrogen in such infections. Moreover, women also carry two X-chromosomes, which carry genes for immunity. Others say that it may be due to the fact that there are more men smokers than women. And this habit may increase their risk of dying from a respiratory illness.

Lab monkeys infected with virus in bid to find cure

Meanwhile, scientists are racing against time to find a vaccine and have infected lab monkeys with the coronavirus. Researchers at the US National Institutes of Health have tested an antiviral drug that was originally created for Ebola on 18 rhesus macaques. A group of 6 monkeys were given the medication 24 hours before they were infected, and they did not exhibit respiratory disease symptoms. The second group was treated 12 hours after infection, and they displayed moderate symptoms of the disease. The third group was not given the drug. They displayed stronger signs of the disease, with higher levels of the virus detected in their lungs.