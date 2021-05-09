India is currently reeling under the ferocious second coronavirus wave which has swept the country with a rising number of daily active cases. India is currently reeling under the ferocious second coronavirus wave which has swept the country with a rising number of daily active cases. On Sunday, India recorded 4,03,738 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, which pushed the tally to 2,22,96,414. The death toll climbed to 2,42,362 with 4,092 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 37,36,648, comprising 16.76 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.15 per cent. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccine and organ transplant recipients: Strict adherence to safety protocols must even after second jab

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,83,17,404 with 3,86,444 patients recovering in a day, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. Also Read - Miracle Cure For COVID-19: Scientists Say Anti-Parasitic Drug Ivermectin May Be The Key To Ending Pandemic

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 30,22,75,471 samples have been tested up to May 8 with 18,65,428 samples being tested on Saturday. Also Read - Maharashtra to set up Covid Paediatric Task Force: Takes experts’ warning of COVID-19 third wave seriously

State-Wise Coronavirus Cases In India

The 4,092 new fatalities include 864 from Maharashtra, 482 from Karnataka, 332 from Delhi, 297 from Uttar Pradesh, 241 from Tamil Nadu, 223 from Chhattisgarh, 171 from Punjab, 160 from Rajasthan, 155 from Haryana, 141 from Jharkhand, 127 from West Bengal, 119 from Gujarat and 118 from Uttarakhand.

A total of 2,42,362 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 75,277 from Maharashtra, 19,071 from Delhi, 18,286 from Karnataka, 15,412 from Tamil Nadu, 15,170 from Uttar Pradesh, 12,203 from West Bengal, 10,381 from Chhattisgarh, and 10,315 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. “Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

More Than 16.90 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered So Far

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 16.90 crores, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. According to ministry data, 2,86,800 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group were administered the first dose of the vaccine on Saturday, and cumulatively 17,76,540 people in the same age group received it across 30 States and Union Territories. The total number of doses administered so far in the country stands at 16,92,98,763, the ministry said.

The beneficiaries include 95,39,865 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 64,61,868 HCWs who have taken the second dose; and 1,39,33,627 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 77,21,853 FLWs who have taken the second dose, it said.

Besides, 5,50,47,203 beneficiaries in the 45-60 age group have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 63,72,579 have been given the second dose while 5,36,24,623 and 1,48,20,605 people over 60 years have taken the first and second dose respectively, it added.