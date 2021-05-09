India is currently reeling under the ferocious second coronavirus wave which has swept the country with a rising number of daily active cases. India is currently reeling under the ferocious second coronavirus wave which has swept the country with a rising number of daily active cases. On Sunday India recorded 403738 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day which pushed the tally to 22296414. The death toll climbed to 242362 with 4092 daily deaths the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase the active cases have increased to 3736648 comprising 16.76 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded