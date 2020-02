Over 3,000 people are still under observation in Kerala.

The global number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus outbreak has reached 813. The number of confirmed cases has crossed 37,000.

Of the total deaths, 811 were reported from China, including a Japanese man and a US citizen. Outside of China, the virus has spread to 24 countries, including one death in the Philippines and another in Hong Kong.

The new coronavirus has killed more people than the 2003 SARS outbreak, which claimed 774 people worldwide.

Chinese health authorities revealed that it received reports of 2,656 new confirmed cases and 89 deaths on Saturday.

The overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland had reached 37,198 by the end of Saturday, according to China’s National Health Commission. As many as 6,188 patients remained in severe condition, it said. It also noted that a total of 811 people had died of the disease.

France has decided to close two schools in the Alps after reports confirmed that five British citizens, including a nine-year-old child, got infected with the virus at a French ski resort.

Meanwhile, researchers have warned that the novel coronavirus can stay infectious on surfaces for up to nine days.

On average, they survive between four and five days, according to the study published in the Journal of Hospital Infection.

Low temperature and high air humidity further increase their lifespan, the researchers added.

Situation in India

Over 3,000 people are still under observation in Kerala. However, the state government has lifted the ‘state calamity’ warning.

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Services Department has kept under observation 138 persons across the state in the wake of coronavirus scare, a health official said on Saturday.

In Haryana, 435 persons are under observation, out of which 428 persons have history of travelling to China. According to the Haryana Health Department, a total of 151 hospitals with 685 beds are demarcated for isolation and other management measures.