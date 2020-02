The coronavirus, or COVID-19, epidemic shows no signs of abating. Latest reports show that the death toll has breached 2000 and the number of confirmed cases rose to more than 75,000. Of these, fiver deaths were outside China. This disease has also claimed the life of the director of a hospital in the city of Wuhan. He was 51. This disease has also infected many health workers who are trying hard to maintain services in China in the face of this outbreak.

Coronavirus fatality rate is 2 per cent of infected patients

Many studies since the outbreak have shown that the virus is fatal in about 2 per cent of people who acquire the infection. But many experts say that this figure may actually be on the higher side. This is because there may be thousands of undetected infections around the world. Some of them may be too mild to warrant attention or may even be asymptomatic.

COVID-19 vs SARS: Which is more dangerous?

Though the novel coronavirus has spread faster and to more areas than the SARS virus, it may not be as dangerous as the earlier epidemic as far as fatality rate is concerned. But it raises concerns for sure. In less than 3 months, it has infected and killed more people that the SARS epidemic that lasted for about 8 months. With news cases coming down in China, experts warn that this may be an anomaly and cases may start rising again. SARS had a fatality rate of 10 per cent.

WHO makes an appeal

Meanwhile, in a press conference, the World Health Organisation said that 14 per cent of the cases of covid-19 were severe, causing pneumonia and shortness of breath, and that about 5 per cent of patients had critical disease, including respiratory failure, septic shock and multiorgan failure. This announcement came after the first case of covid-19 came in from Africa (in Egypt).

WHO has also made an urgent appeal for donations to help countries prepare for outbreaks. The premier organistion said that it needs $675m. That though some contributions had been made, they “have not seen the urgency in funding that we need.” This money is need to provide countries with testing kits, personal protective equipment, and training for health workers. It will also be spent on screening, testing, contact tracing, and treatment.