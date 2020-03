With the coronavirus pandemic showing no signs of abating, experts across the world are working against time to develop a cure and a vaccine to the disease. Acknowledging the seriousness of the current situation, the World Health Organisation has fast-tracked the trial of 4 existing treatment procedures as possible cure for the new viral threat. In an unprecedented move, the premier organization has announced a global trial, called SOLIDARITY. This trial will seek to find out any existing drugs can treat the new deadly disease. This is a co-ordinated push to collect scientific data rapidly and the study will include thousands of patients in dozens of countries. Scientists have kept it simple so that even overburdened hospitals can easily participate in the trial.

What is the Solidarity Trial all about?

There is no cure for the novel coronavirus. Though clinical trials for vaccines have started in the US, Europe and China, there is very little possibility of a vaccine till the end of the year. At the same time, the COVID-19 virus has now spread to almost all corners of the globe and has so far claimed more than 15,000 victims. In such a scenario, it is essential that scientists find a cure fast. Scientists agree that if they take the normal route, it will probably be years before we see any kind of a cure. So, they have opted for the next best solution – repurposing drugs already approved for other diseases. These drugs are relatively safe. They are also contemplating unapproved drugs that showed promise during the SARS and MERS outbreaks.

WHO is currently focusing on four treatment procedures that may prove useful against the coronavirus. The first is a an experimental anti-viral compound called remdesivir. This drug was developed as a treatment for Ebola and related viruses. It shuts down viral replication by inhibiting a key viral enzyme, the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase.

The second is a combination of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine. These are common drugs for malaria treatment. It decreases the acidity in endosomes, which are compartments inside cells. Some viruses can enter a cell via these compartments. However, many researchers say that these two drugs are not very effective when it comes to killing viruses in humans. Some even say that hydroxychloroquine may do more harm than good.

The third is a combination of two HIV drugs, lopinavir and ritonavir. Experts say that these drugs, when used in combination can inhibit coronaviruses. But one side-effect is liver damage.

The fourth is a combination of lopinavir, ritonavir and interferon-beta, an immune system messenger that can cripple viruses and regulate inflammation. It showed produce in fighting MERS virus. But one risk is that if it is administered in late stages, it can cause tissue damage.

Trial participants

WHO does not see any problems in enrolling subjects in the Solidarity Trial. According to this premier organisation, any infected person can become a participant. A doctor can enter the patient’s data in a WHO website after the patient signs a consent form. The doctor can scan the form and send it to WHO. Depending on the availability of drugs, WHO will randomize the patient to one of the drugs available. The patient may also be given local standard care for COVID-19. After this, all that WHO will require from the doctor is a record on when the patient left the hospital or died. The doctor will have to send details like duration of stay in hospital and the severity of symptoms.

WHO is doing away with many standard procedures that are usually mandatory in this kind of trial. But the need of the hour dictates this.

