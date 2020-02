The WHO says that there is no evidence that rinsing your nose with saline regularly can protect people from the coronavirus. @Shutterstock

The coronavirus has now spread to every continent of the world except Antarctica. In the US, a person with no history of travel or contact with any infected person has been diagnosed with the disease. Italy is seeing more cases with each passing day as is South Korea. Many countries in the Middle East are reporting fresh cases. With the coronavirus spreading at an alarming rate, it becomes imperative to know what works and what does not in the spread of the disease.

Governments across the world are making it a top priority to tackle this issue. Scientists are desperately trying to find a vaccine and health agencies are trying to dispel many misconceptions about the spread of the virus. While the World Health Organization has given some guideline like washing your hands properly and covering your mouth when you cough, many other mythical cures are also doing the rounds. The World Health Organization has also compiled a list of such mythical cures. We take a few points from this list here to help you improve your chances of saving yourself from the deadly CIVID-19.

Myth: Using a neti pot will help

Fact: The WHO says that there is no evidence that rinsing your nose with saline regularly can protect people from the coronavirus. However, this organization concedes that it can help you deal with your common cold. But it definitely does not prevent the spread of respiratory infections.

Myth: Antibiotics are effective

Fact: This is because antibiotics work in bacterial infections. Since this is a viral outbreak, it is effective here. There is no cure or vaccine for the coronavirus as yet though experts are trying to find one.

Myth: Hand dryers will kill the virus

Fact: Some people believe that using a hand dryer will save them from infection. This is not true. Only washing your hands with soap and water is effective. An alcohol-based hand rub also works to a certain extent.

Myth: Eating garlic will prevent infection

Fact: The WHO concedes that garlic may have some anti-microbial properties. But that does not mean that eating this will prevent an infection. It can boost health otherwise but not bring down your risk of the coronavirus.