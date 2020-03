The coronavirus outbreak has compelled the Bollywood industry to postpone many film shootings to contain the spread of the virus. While they are under self-quarantine owing to the coronavirus lockdown, your favourite celebrities are contributing their bid to help battle the deadly coronavirus. Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka made good use of their social media handles to share safety guidelines with their fans.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone also took to Twitter to share a video to tell people on how to wash hands properly in time of coronavirus. The video is part of the Safe Hands Challenge which the actor took to aware people of the preventive measures.

In the video, Deepika is seen wearing a mask and thoroughly washing her hands with soap. She tagged three sports stars Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli to take the challenge.

“I further nominate Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli to take up this challenge. Stay safe,” she wrote in her tweet.

Deepika also thanked Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), who nominated her for the challenge. Tedros had also nominated Priyanka Chopra for the challenge.

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe https://t.co/45glSxXkqP pic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

Tackle coronavirus in Bollywood style

Wondering how your favourite stars are spending this unexpected break due to coronavirus? Well, we can’t say about others, but Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor are using their free time deliciously.

As the actors maintain social distancing in times of coronavirus, they are apparently enjoying their all-time favourite cheat meals. It’s cheese and pizza for Deepika and Kareena is savouring on carrot porridge.

Surprisingly, they are not feeling guilty about it. Kareena shared candid pictures of herself enjoying the porridge on her Insta stories. The actor revealed her quirky side as she opens her mouth wider with each picture. But it’s her captions that’s even more funny. A caption reads, “Dessert doesn’t go in the stomach, it goes to the heart. And I clearly have a big heart.”

Meanwhile, Deepika posted a meme with the text, “Pizza toppings ranked.” And it listed three toppings – cheese, cheese and more cheese. This shows her love for pizza with lots of cheese. But unlike Kareena, she didn’t say anything about relishing her favourite food.

