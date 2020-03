Apart from the usual measure of avoiding crowds and washing hands, Unicef has come out with a few other methods that you can adopt to keep yourself safe. @Shutterstock

COVID-19 or the novel coronavirus is fast emerging as the disease ‘X’ that many feared will morph into a global contagion. With cases increases at an alarming rate across the world, governments are imposing restrictions and tightening rules to contain the epidemic. India is no different.

The number of coronavirus cases have jumped in India from 6 to 28 in a single day. With hundreds more under quarantine, the country readies itself to deal with a major outbreak. With no cure or a vaccine in sight for quite some time to come, prevention may be the only option out for everybody at this time. Apart from the usual measure of avoiding crowds and washing hands, Unicef has come out with a few other methods that you can adopt to keep yourself safe. Let us take a look at these measures.

Unicef’s guidelines to help you be safe in a coronavirus outbreak

The corona virus is large with a cell diametre of 400-500 micro. Wearing a mask is an effective preventive measure. It will easily be able to keep the virus out.

The virus does not remain suspended in air. Rather it falls to the ground. Therefore, you need not worry about aerial transmission.

If it falls on any metal surface, it remains there for about twelve hours. This makes washing of hands very, very important. And washing with soap and water is enough.

If it falls on fabric, it survives for nine hours. But washing your clothes or getting out in the sun can be enough to kill the coronavirus.

The coronavirus can survive on your hands for ten minutes. But if you use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, it will kill the germs.

The coronavirus cannot survive exposure to temperature of 26-27 °C and above. It cannot survive hot climate.

If you dink hot water and expose yourself to the sun, it will do the trick.

Avoid eating ice cream and any other cold food.

Gargle with warm and salt water. This will kill the germs present in your tonsils and prevent it from migrating to your lungs.