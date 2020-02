The novel coronavirus outbreak fatality rate has increase sharply. Eighty-six patients have succumbed to the infection in a single day taking the list of casualty up to almost 800. The total number if infected people has also increased to almost 35,000 according to latest reports. All the deaths are in mainland China. With 774 deaths so far across the world, this disease is all sent to overtake the mortality rate of the 2002-2003 pandemic of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). The coronavirus has also claimed the first Amrican citizen in Wuhan. Singapore meanwhile reports 33 confirmed cases. Hence, it has raised its alert level to “orange”. This is the same as during the 2003 SARS outbreak.

WHO to name the disease soon

The World Health Organisation has asked people to take preventive measures to stop the spread of the disease. So fat, this premier organization has named the disease 2019 ncov in an attempt not to point at a particular region or people. They regret the fact that many reports still refer to the disease as Wuhan or Chinese coronavirus. Officials have also said that they will come up with a name soon.

Know the symptoms

In the meantime, you can keep yourself safe by recognizing symptoms of the novel coronavirus. Typical symptoms are fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing problems. In severe cases and if left untreated, it may lead to pneumonia, kidney failure and even death. So, if you notice any symptoms, go to your nearest healthcare centre and report your condition. If there is any suspicion that you be infected, your doctor will place you in isolation and treatment will start.

Preventive measures

The incubation period of this disease is 14 days. That is a long time and you may get infected by somebody who does not exhibit symptoms yet. So, it is better to play it safe and adopt some preventive measures to avoid catching this infection. Wash your hands with soap and water frequently and avoid crowded places. Don’t touch your face with your hands. Change your clothes and shoes after coming back home and eat only well-cooked meat. If you are visiting sick friends or relatives, wear protective clothes and mask.