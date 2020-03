The number of people infected by the new coronavirus has gone up to at 28 n India @Shutterstock

The number of people infected by the new coronavirus has gone up to at 29 in India, as per the latest Health ministry update. The virus, which emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, has spread to more than 60 other countries. It has killed over 3,000 people and infected more than 90,000 worldwide. With the sudden rise in the coronavirus confirmed cases, fear has gripped the citizens in India.

Amid this scare, some experts have claimed that India has a natural defence against the deadly virus. They say India’s relatively high temperature and humidity act as a defence against the virus.

According to them, viruses prefer lower temperatures, and that is why they spread speedily in cooler and less humid areas. Going by the geographical spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the virus seems more restricted to cooler climates.

Various reports also suggest that viruses that cause influenza or milder coronaviruses often subside in warmer months. Health officials around that world are also hoping that the spread of the virus will dwindle with increasing temperature.

But it is still unsure if warmer weather will inhibit the COVID-19 or exactly how it will react to high temperature. Hence, you should continue to follow the established precautions to reduce the risk of infections. Which include:

Good Hand Hygiene

Wash your hands frequently with warm water and soap, particularly after going to the toilet and before eating food. Rub your hands for at least 20 seconds while washing. You may use alcohol-based hand rub as an alternative.

Covering Nose And Mouth When Coughing Or Sneezing

Use a tissue to cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing. In case you are carry any tissue, cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow.

Not Touching Your Face With Unclean Hands

As far as possible avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unclean hands.

Staying Away From People With Fever And Cough

Try to stay one metre away from people who have respiratory illnesses, including fever and cough. As coronavirus is a viral infection, close proximity to an infected person can put you at risk of contracting the disease.

Avoiding Crowded Places

Since, you don’t know who may have been exposed to this virus, it is better to just avoid going to crowded places. In case you have to go, change your clothes and wash after returning home. Do not forget to wash your hands with soap and water after you reach home.