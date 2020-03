You must be very careful if you are already suffering from diabetes and heart disease as it can lead to severe complications if you catch the infection. @Shutterstock

COVID-19 or the novel coronavirus is now spreading fear and panic in India. With 29 confirmed cases, the government is gearing up to prevent the spread of the disease on a war footing. The virus has so far spread to over 70 countries and regions. Now the number of new cases is higher in places outside China, where the disease originated. There is no cure or vaccine to come to your aid in case you catch the coronavirus infection. You need to play it safe and practice the proper precautionary methods. This is the only thing that can save you from infection.

People above 50 years need to take extra precaution

One thing that is uppermost in most people’s minds is the safety of the elderly, especially those with any underlying health conditions. Experts have warned that older people are at very high risk from the coronavirus. This, say medical professionals, is due to “compromised immunity”. They also suffer from other health conditions that make them more susceptible to infection. Therefore, they need to take extra precautions. This is true for all people above the age of 50 years. You must be very careful if you are already suffering from diabetes and heart disease as it can lead to severe complications if you catch the infection. If the infection progresses and becomes severe, it can lead to pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

What data says about mortality rate

The China Center for Disease Control says that till February 86.6 per cent of people who succumbed to the coronavirus were between the ages of 30-79 years.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) say that the mortality rate of COVID-19 in patients aged 80 or older was 5.4 per cent. This is in comparison to the average mortality rate of 0.6 per cent.

Precautions to take

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), US, say that you must take the usual preventive measures to avoid coronavirus. This includes frequent cleaning of hands with soap and water, using a alcohol-based hand sanitizer, avoiding people who are sick and staying up to date on vaccinations, including influenza vaccine.