There has been a sharp spike in coronavirus cases across the globe and in India. People are adopting precautionary measures like washing hands and going into self-isolation. We all know that the elderly and people with underlying diseases are at serious risk of severe complications from the virus. There are many guidelines on how to keep yourself safe if you have chronic health conditions like heart disease, hypertension and diabetes to name a few. Now, the Government of India has come out with “comprehensive disability inclusive guidelines”. This has been sent to all the states and Union Territories (UTs). These guidelines will protect people with disabilities and keep them safe from the Covid-19 outbreak.

The guidelines have been issued by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), which comes under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. People with disabilities are more vulnerable to novel coronavirus because of their physical, sensory and cognitive limitations.

ABOUT THE GUIDELINES

The stress is on the need to understand disability specific requirements. This includes daily living activities and appropriate and timely measures to ensure the protection and safety of persons with disability in risk situations. Let us take a look at what the guidelines say.

Keep people with disabilities informed

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) at the district, state and national levels must include people with disabilities in disaster management activities and to keep them duly informed about these. These authorities have to involve the concerned state commissioner for people with disabilities during disaster management activities. In September 2019, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had issued National Disaster Management Guidelines on Disability Inclusive Disaster Risk Reduction (DiDRR).

Make information available in appropriate format

All information about coronavirus, services and precautions to be taken must be available in simple and local language in accessible formats. These must also be available in Braille and audible tapes for people with visual impairment. Video-graphic material with sub-titles and sign language interpretation for people with hearing impairment must be available via accessible web sites.

Healthcare professionals for disabled people must enjoy protection too

Sign language interpreters who work in emergency and health settings must get the same health and safety protection as other healthcare workers dealing with coronavirus cases.

Proper training for healthcare professionals

All personnel responsible for handling emergency response services must get training on the rights of persons with disabilities, and on risks that come with additional problems for persons having specific impairments.

All awareness campaigns must include disability-specific info

Relevant information on support to people with disabilities should be part of all awareness campaigns.

Special concessions for disabled people

During quarantine, essential support services, personal assistance and physical and communication accessibility should be ensured for blind persons and persons with intellectual or mental disability. Caregivers of people with disabilitiesbe must able to reach persons with disabilities. For this, by exempting them from restrictions during the lockdown period or by providing them with passes in a simplified manner on priority will help.

To ensure continuation of support services for people with disabilities with minimum human contact, due publicity must be given to ensure personal protective equipment for the caregivers. States and UTs may consider reserving specific opening hours in retail provision stores, including super markets, for persons with disabilities and elderly persons for ensuring easy availability of their daily requirements.

RWAs contribution

Sensitise Resident Welfare Associations about the needs of people with disabilities so as to allow entry of maid, caregiver and other support staff to their residences after following due sanitising procedure. People with disabilities must have access to essential food, water, medicine. Such items should be delivered at their residence or place where they have been quarantined.

