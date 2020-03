Coronavirus, or COVID-19, is rapidly spreading across the world. By some definition, it is already a pandemic. @Shutterstock

The World Health Organisation says that the coronavirus is not the flu, nor is it the same as SARS and MERS. This is a different and deadly strain that has emerged for the first time.

Coronavirus, or COVID-19, is rapidly spreading across the world. By some definition, it is already a pandemic. The number of infected people is inching closer to the 1 lakh mark and this disease has already claimed more than 3000 lives. There has also been a spurt in new cases in the US where 9 deaths have been reported so far.

India, which so far, had seen only 3 cases, reported 3 new cases yesterday. This led to widespread panic with authorities finally waking up to the dangers of an outbreak in the country. Authorities are tracking potential cases, hotels and aircrafts are being sanitized and schools closed down. Hundreds of people are in quarantine. The government has also suspended the visas of travellers coming from Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan, along with China.

This disease has no cure though experts believe that trials for a new coronavirus vaccine may start in April. That is still far away. In view of this, it is imperative that you take precautions to save yourself. This is what you need to do to be safe.

Wash your hands

It is important to wash your hands with soap and water. Work up a lather and rub your hands for 20 seconds. Do this frequently and especially if you have been outside. It will kill virus that can be lurking in your hands.

Use a hand sanitizer

Go for an alcohol-based sanitizer. These are more effective when it comes to killing off the coronavirus. You never know what surface may be contaminated. So rub sanitizer on your hands at regular intervals.

Keep your distance

This may be the time to go back to your Indian roots. Greet people with a ‘namaste’ instead of a hug. Avoid kissing, even platonic cheek pecks. Try to maintain a distance of 3 feet with the next person. All this will keep you safe from the coronavirus to a certain extent.

Don’t touch your face

Be very conscious of the fact. Avoid touching your face, rubbing your eyes or scratching your forehead. You may be unwittingly transferring virus from your contaminated hands.

Disinfect common surfaces

All the above precautions will not work if surfaces are contaminated and you are at risk of touching it after washing your hands. So, keep disinfecting common surfaces. Rub down countertops, remote controls and refrigerator handles with an alcohol wipe.