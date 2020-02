Over 77,794 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide.

South Korea is witnessing an increasing number of coronavirus infection, with 433 confirmed cases reported on Saturday. According to Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of new coronavirus cases nearly tripled in less than 24 hours. On Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases was just 31.

According to Korean media, Daegu, South Korea’s fourth-largest city, is the main area of ​​infection. Many of the new patients were located in or near Daegu. Dozens of people linked with a Christian sect known as the Shincheonji Church of Jesus have shown symptoms of respiratory illness. More than 500 people have been kept under observation.

COVID-19 kills two in South Korea

A 54-year-old woman reportedly died of pneumonia in South Korea. This is the country’s second death of a coronavirus patient. The woman, who tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital in the southeastern city of Busan on Friday evening.

Earlier this week, a 63-year-old man, who died of pneumonia at Daenam Hospital in the southeastern county of Cheongdo, posthumously tested positive for the virus.

Over 100 patients, including nine medical staff, at the hospital have been confirmed as infected with COVID-19.

The rising number of coronavirus cases has put K-pop fandoms and idols on alert. To avoid further contagion, several events have been cancelled in Korea.

Coronavirus outbreak: Global scenario

The World Health Organization has confirmed that over 77,794 people have been infected with the coronavirus. The organisation also confirmed 2,348 deaths in China and 11 deaths outside of China.

WHO fears that the virus may spread to countries in Africa. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has urged African officials to prepare for a potential spread of the coronavirus across Africa.

So far only one case has been confirmed on the continent. But health officials fear spread of the virus, especially to countries with less developed health-care systems.

WHO has shipped more than 30,000 sets of personal protective equipment to six countries in Africa. The organisation is set to ship 60,000 more sets to 19 countries in upcoming weeks. WHO has also provided online training courses to 11,000 African health workers on how to conduct screening, testing and treatment.