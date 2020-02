With experts working round the clock to find a cure to the novel coronavirus, one study says that staying at well-ventilated areas can save you from catching the viral infection. @Shutterstock

The novel coronavirus outbreak shows no signs of abating with China reporting another 2,097 new cases as on Monday evening. The number of confirmed cases has now gone up to 42,200 across China. Today, the number of fatalities has increased to 1,011 in the country where the outbreak originated. The hard-hit Hubei province has also reported 103 new coronavirus deaths since yesterday.

WHO concerned about confirmed cases outside China

In view of the outbreak the World Health Organisation has sent an international expert mission to China to oversee the response and containment efforts that are going on till now. The World Health Organisation is also concerned by the confirmed coronavirus cases overseas in people with no travel history to China. In the United Kingdom, a total of eight cases are confirmed. This has pushed the government to issue a warning that the outbreak of novel coronavirus was a ‘serious and imminent threat’. But in the United States, President Donald Trump has said he expects the outbreak to disappear in April as the weather turns hotter. This statement is at odds with top US health officials.

Fresh air, ventilation may save you from infection: Experts

With experts working round the clock to find a cure to the novel coronavirus, one study says that staying at well-ventilated areas can save you from catching the viral infection. This is, of course, in addition to other precautionary methods like washing hands, staying away from crowded places, avoiding infected people and wearing protective masks when visiting sick friends and relatives. Researchers have also said that making a switch to fans from air-conditioners will also help to a great extent. You can also open the doors and windows of your home to let in fresh air. Even the World Health Organisation says that suspected patients of coronavirus should be kept in rooms that are well-ventilated. ventilation.

Tropical weather may stop virus

The study, published in The Strait Times, say that viruses thrive in dry and cool environment. Hence, hot and tropical weather can stop it from spreading further. This also means that regions with hot and tropical weather may be naturally safe from the virus. The researchers also clarified that by hot and humid, they mean ‘temperatures over 30 deg C. They also mean humidity levels of over 80 per cent’.

