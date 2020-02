The 3-d map of the novel coronavirus is the first ray of hope for beleaguered scientists who have been racing against time to find a cure. @Shutterstock

Since the coronavirus made its presence known in December 2019, scientists across the world have been trying to develop a cure and vaccine. After many false hopes, researchers from the University of Texas have made a breakthrough that will fast track the development of a vaccine for the dreaded disease. They have managed to create the first 3D atomic scale map of the part of the virus that attaches to and infects human cells. This is an essential step in developing antiviral drugs as well as vaccines that can defeat the virus. The journal Science published this study. The research team is the same one that has been studying other coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV.

Coronavirus death toll continues to rise in China

Meanwhile, the disease shows no signs of receding despite there being a slowdown in rate of infection in China. So far, it has claimed more than 2000 victims and infected 74,576 other. Reports of death are also coming in from other countries across the globe including one in South Korea. Two Iranian nationals have also succumbed to the COVID-19, after testing positive for the disease. The Chinese Foreign Minister has also issued a statement saying that the efforts to contain the virus are bearing results.

WHO’s response

Thee World Health Organisation has already declared this a public health emergency and given safety tips and cautioned against fear and panic. This premier organization has now asked for funds in the form of donations to carry forward its fight.

Beware of cures floating on the Internet

Meanwhile, many theories have come up on the Internet on how you can cure the novel coronavirus. One post says eating garlic can keep you safe. This is relatively harmless. But there are more dangerous ideas floating around too. But please know that, till date, there is no cure for COVID-19 yet. The 3-d map of the novel coronavirus is the first ray of hope for beleaguered scientists who have been racing against time to find a cure. This discovery opens up many possibilities. But it will still take some time before there is mass production of a novel coronavirus vaccine.