The world is currently witnessing another wave of novel coronavirus with a huge spike in the number of active COVID-19 cases being reported from each corner of the world. The deadly virus has already claimed several lives and is still a threat that the world is fighting. At this point — to add more to the already existing woes, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam announced that the country is witnessing a steady increase in the number of new cases of Covid-19 variants.

Third Wave Of Coronavirus Is Here

In its latest update on Sunday, the Public Health Agency of Canada said that as of March 18, a total of 4,499 variant cases have been reported, reports Xinhua news agency. In a statement, Tam said, "In parts of Canada, variants of concern represent an increasingly high proportion of cases and are being associated with a greater number of outbreaks".

She further added, "Circulation of Covid-19 in younger, more mobile and socially-connected adults presents an ongoing risk for spread into high-risk populations and settings."

This comes amid the announcement of a third wave. On March 18, Canada’s most populous province of Ontario, with a population of 14 million, declared that a third wave of the pandemic was underway due to increasing Covid-19 variant cases. Canada has so far reported a total of 933,230 coronavirus cases, with 22,673 deaths.

The country’s latest national-level data show a seven-day average of 3,297 new cases daily on March 12-18. Currently, there are 34,283 active cases across the country.

While Covid-19 continues to impact people of all ages in Canada, infection rates are the highest among those aged 20-39 years of age, Tam said in Sunday’s statement.

India Fights COVID-19 Resurgence

India on the other side is also witnessing a sharp surge in the number of active coronavirus cases from around the country. According to the reports, the country added 90,797 cases of coronavirus in two days with 46,951 new infections being recorded in a span of 24 hours, the highest so far this year. With the addition of new COVID-19 cases, the country now has a tally of 1,16,46,081.

Coming to the safety part of the infection — the virus is still here and health experts have already warned the common people to not let their guards down. The chances of re-infection are still there and this maintaining the basic protocols is important to stop the virus from spreading. India has already reported COVID-19 virus variants — namely the N440K variant and E484K variant. Also, the country reported the emergence of UK, Brazil, and South Africa variants among the Indians.

How To Keep Yourself Safe?

As discussed above, do not let the guard down. Coronavirus can infect you anytime and anywhere if you are not following the pandemic protocols. What are those? Wear your masks whenever you are exposing yourself to the world outside, never forget to sanitize your hands, maintain social distancing, and get vaccinated when the doses are available. Do not ignore any of the symptoms and stay healthy to strengthen your immunity.