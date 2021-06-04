The second wave of coronavirus ravaged India earlier this year. The ferocious face of the COVID-19 infection attack led to the deaths of thousands across the country. With the onset of this new wave some symptoms related to the infection also changed. Among the few new symptoms of the COVID-19 infection were shortness of breath or acute oxygen deprivation. The SARS-CoV-2 - virus that causes coronavirus after entering the body infects the immature red blood cells (RBC) which eventually results in the reduction or declination of the oxygen level in the blood causing serious effects on the immune system’s response.