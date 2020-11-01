Many COVID-19 survivors have reported recurrent symptoms weeks or even months after they test negative for the virus. Available data as well as research suggest that older people and those with many serious medical conditions are the most likely to experience lingering COVID-19 symptoms. The most common COVID-19 symptoms that can persist for months include fatigue cough shortness of breath headache and joint pain. But skin issues including long-lasting hives scaly papule and plaques have also been seen in COVID-19 patients as well. Many patients have also reported experiencing COVID toes months after recovery. According to a new study listed