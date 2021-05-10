India is currently fighting its biggest battle against the ferocious second wave of coronavirus which has already taken several lives from different corners of the country. Many experts have warned that the new wave of COVID-19 can bring in several symptoms which are different from the first wave. The constant mutations of the virus are leading to a challenging situation to detect the infection early and start the treatment. Apart from the common symptoms of the COVID-19 infection which were noticed in the first wave such as — dry cough, loss of smell and taste, fever, headache, etc. The second wave has brought in symptoms such as — abdominal pain, diarrhea, conjunctivitis, etc. However, this is not it, many patients who have been detected with COVID-19 irrespective of being serious or mild have complained of acute chest pain. Why COVID-19 patients are suffering from chest pain? Is it a new symptom of novel coronavirus? health experts have debunked the rumors and have listed multiple factors leading to chest pain in corona-positive patients. Also Read - Coronavirus New Variant Symptoms: COVID-19 Second Wave Brings New Symptoms, Don't Ignore Them

What Causes Chest Pain in COVID-19 Patients?

According to health experts, since the virus has mutated quite a few times in the recent past, it has now become difficult for the RT-PCR tests to detect the virus infection amongst people. What is to be done in this case? Learn the new symptoms of the virus infection. Here’s why some people are experiencing chest pain during the onset of the infection.

Dry Cough

Dry cough is one of the most common symptoms of coronavirus. How does that affect your chest pain? Coughing violently can make their muscles near the ribs tear, causing acute discomfort in breathing and thus can eventually lead to chest pain.

Lung Infection

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, cases of lung infection due to COVID is being reported often. Especially in the second wave of coronavirus — lungs are the most vulnerable organs to the virus infection caused by COVID. So how does lung infection leads to chest pain? Lung infection can lead to inflammation in the lungs which can obstruct the breathing process leading to acute chest pain.

COVID-19 Pneumonia

Pneumonia is one of the most common symptoms which can be seen in COVID-19 patients whose condition is severe. So what exactly happens? When a person gets COVID pneumonia the air sacs present inside the lungs get inflamed and thus leads to difficulty in breathing. This can further lead to fluid buildup inside the lungs and cause chest pain.

So, if you have chest pain that is persistent then you may consider rising a doctor or getting yourself a test done for the COVID-19 infection.