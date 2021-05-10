India is currently fighting its biggest battle against the ferocious second wave of coronavirus which has already taken several lives from different corners of the country. Many experts have warned that the new wave of COVID-19 can bring in several symptoms which are different from the first wave. The constant mutations of the virus are leading to a challenging situation to detect the infection early and start the treatment. Apart from the common symptoms of the COVID-19 infection which were noticed in the first wave such as — dry cough loss of smell and taste fever headache etc. The second