India added a record of over 3.46 lakh new coronavirus cases in a single day taking the country's caseload to 1.66 crores while active cases crossed the 25-lakh mark according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The death toll rose to 189544 with a record 2624 more fatalities in a day the data updated at 8 am showed. With a steady increase active cases in the country reached 2552940 and comprise 15.37 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83.49 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated