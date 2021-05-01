India's daily coronavirus tally crossed the grim milestone of four lakh while the death toll rose to 211853 with 3523 fresh fatalities according to the date updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. The infection tally rose to 19164969 with 401993 new cases while the active cases crossed the 32-lakh mark the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase the active cases stood at 3268710 accounting for 17.06 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.84 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged