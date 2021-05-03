The Centre on Monday said medical oxygen being given to COVID-19 patients especially in hospitals should be used judiciously and claimed that there was a shortage of the life-giving gas in the country. At a routine briefing on steps taken by the government to battle the COVID-19 crisis Additional Secretary Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Piyush Goyal told reporters that multiple efforts were being undertaken to enhance production and quickly transport oxygen to the hospitals and patients. It is very important for all the hospitals that they ensure judicious use of oxygen as per the guidelines issued in this context by