Registering a steady increase India on Wednesday recorded 3780 deaths maximum in a day and 382315 fresh cases of Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the total caseload in the country to 20665148. It is the 14th straight day when India recorded more than three lakh cases while over 3000 casualties have been reported for the past eight days. India's total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 20665148 with 3487229 active cases and a total of 226188 deaths so far. According to MoHFW a total of 338439 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours after getting