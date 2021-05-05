Registering a steady increase, India on Wednesday recorded 3,780 deaths, maximum in a day and 3,82,315 fresh cases of Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload in the country to 2,06,65,148. It is the 14th straight day when India recorded more than three lakh cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the past eight days. Also Read - COVID-19 in Delhi: 24x7 helpline for oxygen supply set up in national capital

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,06,65,148 with 34,87,229 active cases and a total of 2,26,188 deaths so far. According to MoHFW, a total of 3,38,439 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours after getting cured.

The health ministry said that a total of 16,04,94,188 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 14,84,989, who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 29,48,52,078 samples have been tested up to Tuesday (May 4) for Covid-19, of these 15,41,299 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Delhi Records 338 COVID Deaths; Positivity Rate Below 30%

Reeling under the fourth wave of coronavirus, the national capital on Wednesday, recorded 338 COVID-19 deaths and 19,953 cases in a day with a positivity rate of 26.73 percent. The department could not release the document, which contains important figures reflecting the coronavirus situation in the city, on Tuesday night, and said, “we are also looking into the reasons why it was delayed”.

This is the second time on the trot that the number of cases remained below 20,000. The positivity rate has remained below 30 percent since Sunday. The city had witnessed 448 deaths, the highest so far on Monday; 407 on Sunday, 412 on Saturday, 375 on Friday, 395 on Thursday, 368 on Wednesday; 381 on Tuesday, 380 on last Monday, 350 on last Sunday, and 357 on Saturday last week.

The city reported 20,394 cases on Sunday, 25,219 on Saturday, 27,047 on Friday, 24,235 on Thursday, 25,986 on Wednesday, 24,149 on Tuesday, 20,201 on Monday, 22,933 on last Sunday, and 24,103 last Saturday.

According to government data, the capital registered a positivity rate of 29.56 percent on Monday, 28.33 percent on Sunday, 31.6 percent on Saturday, 32.7 percent on Friday, 32.8 percent on Thursday, 31.8 on Wednesday, 32.7 percent on Tuesday, and 35 percent on Monday. On April 22, a positivity rate of 36.2 percent was recorded, the highest so far in the national capital. The city has so far recorded 1232942 cases, of which over 11.24 lakh have recovered. The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 17752.