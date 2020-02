With the coronavirus spreading at an alarming rate, experts across the world are working against time to find a cure and a vaccine for this highly infectious disease. It has so far claimed almost 500 victims and infected about 25,000 people in China alone. The World Health Organisation, in the meantime, said that the measures taken by China to rein in the deadly outbreak have prevented significant spread abroad. This provides a “window of opportunity” to halt transmission. The premier organisation has also issued an advisory to people regarding safety tips on avoiding the disease. It includes basic tips like washing hands, avoiding public places and infected people, staying away from live animals and cooking meat and eggs well.

Meanwhile, scientists are working round the clock to find a cure and vaccine for this disease. A few drugs are in an experimental stage and a few are being tested on some patients.

First confirmed patient in US gets experimental drug

The first confirmed case of coronavirus in the US was given a drug called remdesivir that made his fever come down in 4 days. Recovery signs were also evident from the first day itself. The patient was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Washington State. But many experts say that it is too early to say anything. They argue that the drug needs to be tested on more patients before it can be said with certainty that it can cure the coronavirus. This drug is used in the treatment of Ebola. Researchers have said that they will now test this drug on 270 patients at China-Japan Friendship Hospital in Beijing. But unfortunately, the result will be available only by the end of April.

Other drugs being tested

Doctors are also testing a combination of 2 anti-HIV drugs on coronavirus patients. Chinese researchers say that if lopinavir and ritonavir are given to coronavirus patients, it may work as a cure. It has apparently helped a few coronavirus patients in Thailand. But researchers are quick to add that this cannot be taken as a cure though patients’ have shown improvement. This combination was also effective in the 2002 SARS outbreak.