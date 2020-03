Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not kill viruses that have already entered your body- says WHO. © Shutterstock

With the sudden rise in the coronavirus cases, everyone seems to be going into a state of panic. Amid the coronavirus scare, several misconceptions about the deadly disease are doing the rounds on the internet. One is that drinking alcohol can kill the deadly virus. But it’s not true, says the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Busting the myth, the organisation said: “No. Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not kill viruses that have already entered your body.”

In fact, spraying such substances can be harmful to eyes and mouth. Both alcohol and chlorine can be useful to disinfect surfaces. However, the global health agency advises to use it under appropriate recommendations.

The WHO also refuted the claim that taking a hot bath can prevent the new coronavirus disease. It also said that the virus cannot be transmitted through goods manufactured in China or any country reporting COVID-19 cases. The WHO recommends following the established preventive guidelines instead. Which include

Frequently cleaning your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or washing them with soap and water

Avoiding visit to crowded places

Changing your clothes after returning home and washing them

Avoiding people with fever and cough

Avoiding consumption of half cooked meat

Confirmed coronavirus cases in India stands at 33

With two fresh positive coronavirus cases from Amritsar, the total number of confirmed cases in India is now 33.

Both patients have travel history to Italy- Amritsar medical superintendent at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital said on Saturday. They had arrived in India from Italy on March 3 and directedly admitted to a hospital. A lab in Delhi examined their blood samples declared positive for coronavirus.

There are also reports of two suspected coronavirus cases from Jammu and Kashmir. Both the suspected patients are now in the isolation ward of GMC Jammu.

In China, the death toll has reached to 3,070, with 28 new fatalities reported on Friday. All deaths occurred in the Hubei Province, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said on Saturday.

The deadly virus has spread to 97 countries, infecting more than 100,000 people globally.

With input from IANS