As the world is gearing up for the vaccine, the coronavirus has reached every corner of the world with fresh infections being reported from Antarctica.

Chilean authorities announced that 58 people that were at two military bases in Antarctica or on a navy ship that went to the continent tested positive for the new coronavirus.

So far no other country with a presence in Antarctica has publicly reported any other coronavirus cases.

Chile’s army announced Monday that 36 people at the Gen Bernardo O’Higgins Riquelme Antarctic base have tested positive for coronavirus, and on Tuesday the health minister for the Biobio region in Chile said there are 21 infections involving people aboard the Chilean navy’s Sergeant Aldea supply vessel.

One more case was reported in Las Estrellas’ village, where civilian personnel working at the Lieutenant Rodolfo Marsh Martin Air Force Base live, said Eduardo Castillo, regional health secretary for the Magallanes area, which oversees Chilean operations in the Antarctic. The Sargento Aldea ship docked at that village, he added.

The army said the first group of 36 people includes 26 members of the military and 10 civilian employees of a maintenance contract company. It said none so far had shown complications.

Last week, three people on the Sergeant Aldea vessel were tested positive for coronavirus. After this, all 208 crewmembers are being quarantined aboard that ship, according to the navy. It said the vessel had serviced the base on the Trinity Peninsula between November 27 and December 10.

The US National Science Foundation, the agency overseeing US programs in Antarctica, said it was aware of the reports of positive cases in passengers aboard the Sergeant Aldea.

One more case was reported in Las Estrellas' village, where civilian personnel working at the Lieutenant Rodolfo Marsh Martin Air Force Base live, said Eduardo Castillo, regional health secretary for the Magallanes area, which oversees Chilean operations in the Antarctic. The Sargento Aldea ship docked at that village, he added.

So far no other country with a presence in Antarctica has publicly reported any other cases of COVID-19.

According to the reports, Chile is the sixth worst-hit country by the pandemic (coronavirus spread) in Latin America. It has recorded more than 5,85,000 confirmed coronavirus cases so far. The Bernardo O’Higgins research station is one of four permanent bases that Chile has in the Antarctic.

