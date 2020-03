If you have diabetes, your body’s immunity is seriously compromised. It becomes all the more difficult for you to fight off infections. @Shutterstock

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has spread to all corners of the globe. This pandemic has so far claimed the lives of more than 8000 people across the world. This deadly disease has infected more than 80,000 people in just a little over 3 months. In India, so far, 166 people are in isolation because of the infection. At the same time, we have also seen many people successfully overcoming this infection and returning home from hospital.

Looking at statistics, experts say that the novel coronavirus may be deadly for older people and for those with underlying health conditions. If you have existing lung disease heart disease, hypertension of diabetes, you may develop severe symptoms that may, sometimes, be fatal. This is a particularly risky time for diabetics. If you have diabetes, your body’s immunity is seriously compromised. It becomes all the more difficult for you to fight off infections. So, if you have high blood sugar, then you must take extra precautions.

Take your medications on time

Whether it is oral medication or insulin injections, you need to get your daily dose of drugs that is recommended by your doctor. Get refills much before you run out of medicines. You can get a 2 months-supply to be safe. And be sure to take your medications on time and in the correct dosage. This will help you avoid complications, which can further increase your risk of coronavirus infection.

Maintain a diabetes diary

You need to try hard to maintain your sugar levels especially now. For this maintain a record of blood sugar readings. Have your doctor’s phone number handy and be in touch with your diabetes care team. Also maintain a list of your prescription medications and the doses as specified by your doctor. Note down everything in this diary.

Follow the precautionary guidelines diligently

Other than taking the above-mentioned measures, you need to follow the precautionary procedures that everyone else is also following. Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 21 seconds. Do this frequently and be sure to work up a lather in your hands. If you don’t have access to soap and water, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer instead. Wear a protective mask if you go to the market or visit a sick person.

