Sleep disorders are rampant in modern society and the coronavirus outbreak has not helped matters. Because of the stress and fear about this new virus that is ravaging the world, many people are having sleepless nights. This is not good for immunity. To fight the virus, you need a strong immune system. Of course, you can boost your immunity with food and exercise. But sleep plays a very important role in this as well. A good night’s sleep can help your body fight off infections. According to a study at the University of Tübingen, Sleep improves the potential ability of some of the body’s immune cells to attach to their targets. The study helps explain how sleep can fight off an infection, whereas other conditions, such as chronic stress, can make the body more susceptible to illness.

Sleep helps your body kill infected cells

T cells are a type of white blood cell that are critical to the body’s immune response. When T cells recognize a specific target, such as a cell infected with a virus, they activate sticky proteins known as integrins that allow them to attach to their target and, in the case of a virally infected cell, kill it. Sleep has the potential to enhance the efficiency of T cell responses, say researchers. The Journal of Experimental Medicine published this study.

Tips to sleep better to

You need to sleep for at least 8 to 10 hours every night to give your body a fighting chance against the coronavirus. If you have trouble going off to sleep, then you have to consciously make efforts to change things. It could be that the stress of this new disease is keeping you awake. So just do some relaxation exercises before bedtime. Meditate, listen to soft music or sit down in your favourite corner with a good book. A light dinner will also help you sleep better. Avoid caffeine and alcohol in the evening. Some light exercise will also help you sleep better. You can always go for a post-dinner walk in the neighborhood. It will freshen you up and it will help you sleep well at night.

