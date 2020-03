Many experts, after studying cases in China and South Korea, say that coronavirus infection can cause protein leakage in urine in about 30-40 per cent of patients and Acute Kidney Injury in 15-20 per cent of patients. @Shutterstock

The coronavirus pandemic that is currently ravaging the globe is especially risky for the elderly and also for people with underlying health conditions. In fact, according to Dr. Ravi Shekhar Jha, HOD and Senior Consultant, Pulmonology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, COVID-19 does not affect only the lungs. It may affect your kidneys too. According to him, the virus sneaks into your system through your mouth and nose via the hands. The novel coronavirus can survive on various surfaces, which is why you need to practice the safety measures diligently. But if you are a kidney patient, you need to take a few extra precautions. Many experts, after studying cases in China and South Korea, also say that coronavirus infection can cause protein leakage in urine in about 30-40 per cent of patients and Acute Kidney Injury in 15-20 per cent of patients. They also say that patients with chronic kidney disease are more prone to infection and kidney damage. This also holds true for kidney transplant patients.

Let us see how patients with kidney problems can keep themselves safe for coronavirus infection.

Stay hydrated

This will help your kidneys deal with the virus properly. Another Advantage of sipping water is that if you sip water, you may swallow these viruses into your gut and prevent them from getting into your lungs. The human stomach has an acidic ph. which destroys bacteria and viruses.

Include vitamin C to your diet

Make sure that your diet contains enough vitamin C. You can add more citrus fruits to your diet. If this is not possible, take supplements.

Follow a healthy diet

A high protein diet will help your body produce the antibodies needed to fight off invading pathogens. This will also help your kidneys. Include natural foods rich in probiotics and antioxidants like yoghurt, ginger, turmeric, cabbage. This will improve immunity and help you fight off infections like the coronavirus.

Wash hands properly

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds. This will get rid of pathogens and germs from your hands. You can also use an alcohol-based sanitizer in case you don’t have access to soap and water.

Practice Social distancing

Avoid meeting people and keep away from crowds. Always maintain a safe distance if you have to go out or meet people. This will keep you safe.

