A study recently said that the new coronavirus can last on surfaces for up to three days. The study, which was published as a letter to the editor in the New England Journal of Medicine says that the deadly virus can live on plastic and stainless steel surfaces for up to three days or 72 hours, and can linger in aerosols, the suspension of tiny particles or droplets in the air, for three hours. On copper, it can survive for 4 hours and on cardboard for up to 24 hours. Funded by the US National Institutes of Health, researchers of this study found that the stability of this virus is similar to that of SARS-CoV-1 under the experimental circumstances tested. However, scientists say that more research is needed before anything can be said conclusively.

Another study in The Journal of Hospital Infection says that human coronaviruses can survive on inanimate surfaces like including metal, glass or plastic surfaces for as long as nine days if that surface had not been disinfected. Therefore, it is very important to disinfect and sanitise all surfaces the right way to keep the coronavirus away. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has compiled a list of products that is effective on similar or harder-to-kill viruses. These may also work on the novel coronavirus.

The EPA’s solution

They say that Clorox Disinfecting Wipes and cleaning products, Lysol Disinfectant Spray and cleaners with bleach and Hydrogen Peroxide, Purell Multi Surface Disinfectant Spray and Microban 24 Hour Multi-Purpose Cleaner may be effective. But none of these products have been tested on the novel coronavirus yet.

What you can do

Sanitizing is not the same as disinfecting. Sanitizing will reduce but disinfecting will kill those germs. None of the products available in the market will completely sanitize or disinfect a dirty surface. Youn have to clean with plain soap and water before you disinfect. You can combine 1/3 cup of regular chlorine bleach (sodium hypochlorite) bleach per gallon of water and use this solution to wipe clean surfaces. For small batches, you can use 4 teaspoons of regular chlorine bleach and 1 quart of water. Wear gloves before mixing and while using the solution. Avoid using it on stainless steel as it can corrode the steel. You can also use rubbing alcohols, which are 70 per cent isopropyl alcohol.

Use of vinegar will not offer any protection. You can also use soap and water. This is quite effective. Refrain from combining products and keep the room well-ventilated while disinfecting.

