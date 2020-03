You never know if a person infected with the coronavirus has touched anything before you or not. So, you need to properly clean, disinfect and sanitise your workstation to keep yourself safe. @Shutterstock

Your office work space may look sparkling clean to you. But did you know that this is one of the dirtiest places that you spend so much time in? It is the breeding ground for viruses, bacteria and microbes that is extremely harmful for health. Take your laptop for instance. The space between the keyboards may be hiding pathogens. Even your phone and printer are not safe from contamination. Today health tips us will reveal how you can keep your office space clean and free of pathogens. This is essential in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

You spend most of your time in office. You meet colleagues and visitors, use the washroom, take the lift, open communal fridge door and, at times, also the microwave. You never know if a person infected with the coronavirus has touched anything before you or not. In such a scenario, it is better to be safe than sorry. So, you need to properly clean, disinfect and sanitise your workstation to keep yourself safe. Follow our health tips of the day and do this the proper way.

Disinfect your workstation

Every morning, after you reach office, disinfect your entire workstation. This includes your keyboard, mouse, phone and desk. Let the disinfectant try on its own in 3 to 5 minutes. This will help you remove all germs and pathogens from your workstation.

Wash your hands frequently

Do this each time you get up from your desk. You don’t know what you may be touched unconsciously. Work up a lather with soap and water and wash between fingers and under nails.

Use sanitisers in emergencies

When there are no soap and water available, you may also use a sanitizer. Take a few drops in your hands and rub it properly. This will protect you for about 10 minutes. But don’t use this as a substitute for washing your hands with soap and water. Use a sanitizer only in emergencies.

Avoid shaking hands

You never know just how clean the other person’s hands are. So, it is best shaking the hands of colleagues and business associates. Instead, you can just raise your and in greeting. This is the time to maintain social distancing and nobody will mind.