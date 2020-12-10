A new study has found that coronavirus can lead to various neurological complications, including stroke, seizures, movement disorders, inflammatory diseases and more.

Coronavirus pandemic took over 2020 and upended our lives. As the world awaits a vaccine, coronavirus continues to grow and affect millions of lives. Not only is it dangerous, but it can also elevate the risk of developing a range of health diseases. A new study has found that Covid-19 can lead to various neurological complications, including stroke, seizures, movement disorders, inflammatory diseases and more.

Moderate Covid-19 Patients Can Have Neurological Complications

The study published in the journal Neurology examined people with neurological symptoms and Covid-19. The researchers along with study author Pria Anand from Boston University in the US found that severe as well as moderate Covid cases can lead to inflammatory complications, stroke and other vascular conditions, metabolic problems, exacerbation of underlying neurological conditions and more.

74 Covid-19 patients were involved in the study and were evaluated for various neurological conditions at a hospital in Boston. The average of these patients was 64, and they had a prior history of neurological disease. Out of these 18 people had strokes, 15 suffered a seizure and 26 people had a type of brain dysfunction that causes confusion and delirium.

Covid-19 Infection May Even Lead To Rare Diseases

One person involved in the study showed signs of autoimmune encephalitis. Autoimmune encephalitis is a rare, complex group of disorders that occur when the body’s immune system starts attacking its own cells, leading to inflammation in the brain.

As per the study, the condition of the patient affected improved after receiving corticosteroids – a class of drugs that helps alleviate inflammation in the body.

10 people out of 74 coronavirus patients died due to these complications. The people who survived had a moderately severe disability, on average, at the time they left the hospital, compared to mild disability before their hospitalization. Many patients were further hospitalized and went to other healthcare centres to recuperate.

Other Complications

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults of any age are at risk of developing a severe illness post-Covid-19 contraction.

A study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal also found that the virus that causes Covid-19 may lead to health issues such as pneumonia, respiratory failure, kidney failure, and sepsis or systemic inflammation.

It was reported that someone with coronavirus may be at 27.6 per cent higher risk for pneumonia, 22.6 per cent for respiratory failure, 11.8 per cent for kidney failure and 10.4 per cent for sepsis or systemic inflammation. Other complications included collapsed lungs, heart inflammation and blood clotting disorders.