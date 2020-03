Coronavirus cases are increasing alarmingly in India. According to latest update from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the figure, as of now, has risen to 206 confirmed cases. However, according to the Ministry of Health, the figure is 195. The government is going all out to prevent an epidemic like situation in the country. All educational institutions are closed as are clubs, restaurants and historical monuments. Most people are working from home.

So, apart from dealing with isolation and restrictions, you also have to deal with your children who are now confined to the house. Since, nobody knows how long restrictions are going to be in place, the situation is, no doubt, confusing. So, you have to think seriously about education of your kids at home so that their academics don’t suffer. But this can be a daunting task if you are not well-versed with the concept of home-schooling.

Let us take a look at how you can home-school your kids in these trying times of the coronavirus out break.

Involve your kids in decision-making

Many schools have gone online in an effort to keep kids involved in their studies. They have also drawn up tasks and assignments of children. You can help your kids with these assignments. But since you are in a home setting, you can be a bit relaxed and involve the kids in scheduling these assignments. You can also teach them other educational things and involve them in a fun way.

Schedule tasks

Keeping your child in the look, keep specific time for educational activities. And, stick to this schedule. This is something your kids are used to since they have to stick to a schedule in a school classroom.

Know that all kids are not the same

If you have more than one child, you have to make sure that you take into account the fact that what works for one may not work for the other. You cannot be rigid about this. Give them time to adapt and learn. The coronavirus outbreak may not abate very soon. You need to be prepared.

Play time is important too

Children cooped up in the house all day long can suffer more than you. Besides, if they are studying and learning all the time, it will make them irritable and cranky. So, you need to plan some play time too. In the present scenario, the coronavirus outbreak may continue for some time. So you need to make sure that you also keep your kids entertained.

Give your kids some space

Don’t get after your kids if they have completed a task that you gave them to do. It is ok to be a bit lax now. Home-schooling is all about being doing things in a comfortable pace. Instead of doing something early in the morning, you can also do it in the afternoon. You just have to make sure that it gets done.

Click here for our latest updates on coronavirus