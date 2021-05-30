India is the second worst-hit country in terms of Covid-19 infections after the S. As of May 30 the virus has killed 325972 people in the country. While the recovery rate has increased to over 90 per cent India continues to see thousands of deaths every day. The coronavirus outbreak that began in December 2019 has orphaned many children in the country and numerous families have lost their earning members. The Centre has announced a number of welfare measures for such orphaned children under PM CARES for Children- Empowerment of Covid affected children including ensuring a corpus of Rs 10