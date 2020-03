Two new cases of coronavirus reported from India - one in Delhi and another in Telangana. @Shutterstock

Panic has gripped residents of Delhi after the first case of coronavirus emerged in the state. On Monday, the ministry of health and family welfare confirmed two new cases of coronavirus from India. One in Delhi and another in Telangana.

While the coronavirus patient from Delhi has a travel history from Italy, the one from Telangana had returned from Dubai. As per the ministry, both the patients are in a stable state and are being closely monitored.

As per reports, an Italian tourist also tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan. According to Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma, the person’s blood samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation.

With this, the number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 6. Earlier, 3 students from Kerala were confirmed infected with the virus. All of them were discharged from hospital after treatment. The affected persons had a travel history from Wuhan, China.

Preventive measures

With emergence of the new cases, Indians have been advised to especially avoid non-essential travel to Iran, Italy, Korea and Singapore.

Soon after the outbreak, the health officials warned Indian citizens to avoid travelling to China. India cancelled existing visas issued to all foreign nationals travelling from China. The government also temporarily suspended visa on arrival for Japanese and South Korean nationals on 27 February.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged all the nations to stock up on the ventilators for the patients suffering from coronavirus (COVID-19. Oxygen therapy is a major treatment intervention for people with severe COVID-19.

Don’t panic, say experts

With the growing number of coronavirus cases, having a sore throat or some sniffles might make you worry about your health. But experts say there is no need to panic. They say most of the cases are going to be mild, and people will recover just like they do from a cold or flu-like illness.

Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. In case you experience these symptoms, health experts recommend reaching out to your health care provider first.

Before you seek medical treatment, call your doctor. They say if the case is mild, your doctor may help you treat your symptoms at home itself. This will also reduce the number of other people you expose.

According to experts, 80 percent of people infected with the virus have minor symptoms, which require no medical care at all.

Medical treatment may be required in more serious cases to assist with breathing issues or other problems. It is also advisable for infected people to wear a mask to prevent the spread of virus.

Those at high risk for severe symptoms include senior citizens and/or people with underlying medical conditions, such as cardiovascular or lung disease, cancer or diabetes.