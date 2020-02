The device will help save time in screening out potential patients.

The Tianjin University of China has developed a new test kit that can detect coronavirus in just 15 minutes. The device will help save time in screening out potential patients.

According to media reports, the Tianjin University collaborated with Beijing Biotech company to develop the kit. The is undergoing clinical trials.

Earlier, the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), Chinese health regulatory body, approved a kit developed by SunSure Biotech, which cut the screening time to 30 minutes. The NMPA approved four test kits on January 26.

Coronavirus Diagnostic Test Kits

A few days back, a team of researchers at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) claimed that they have invented the world’s fastest portable 2019-nCoV diagnostic device.

From sampling to testing, the device can detect the novel coronavirus in just 40 minutes, they claimed. The draws on the novel material developed by the team led by Wen Weijia, a professor at HKUST’s department of physics.

It is a novel silicon-based micro-heater module that can perform much faster than the semiconductors in conventional large-scale PCR devices. The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology that is currently in use can take between 1.5 to 3 hours.

CDC 2019-nCoV Real Time RT-PCR

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. health protection agency, has also developed a laboratory test kit for use in testing patient specimens for 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

It started shipping the test kit earlier this week to select qualified U.S. and international laboratories to help improve the global capacity to detect and respond to the deadly virus.

The agency named the test kit as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCov) Real-Time Reverse Transcriptase (RT)-PCR Diagnostic Panel (CDC 2019-nCoV Real Time RT-PCR). The researchers are using the kit with an existing RT-PCR testing instrument for testing seasonal influenza.

The kit test upper and lower respiratory specimens collected from people who meet CDC criteria for 2019-nCoV testing. The test uses a technology that can provide results in four hours from initial sample processing to result.

With inputs from IANS