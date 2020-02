As of Wednesday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in mainland China rose to 490 © Shutterstock

As of Wednesday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in mainland China rose to 490. The number of confirmed infections in the country has reportedly crossed 20,000. With the number cases rising in China and other countries, the World Health Organisation has declared Novel Coronavirus a public health emergency.

Meanwhile, health experts around the world are making all efforts to find out how to treat and cure this deadly viral infection. The latest development in fight against the new virus came from a team of medical doctors in Bangkok. The doctors used a cocktail of drugs usually given to HIV patients to treat a patient infected with the virus and saw effective results.

They claimed that the patient, a 71-year-old woman, showed positive signs and better recovery within 48 hours after she was given the drugs. However, there is no concreate evidence yet to prove that this drug cocktail is the cure-all drug for treating the deadly disease. The case is still under study.

Drugs being used to treat novel coronavirus

The Thai doctors used a combination of drugs, mainly, anti-retroviral medicines to treat the disease. As per reports, doctors in China are also using HIV fighting medications to treat high-risk patients. In the past, doctors have used anti-HIV drugs to treat patients suffering from SARS.

Many experimental studies and trials are emerging out of China. Of all the drugs being used to treat novel coronavirus, a combination of antiviral medicines used in the treatment of severe flu and infections is showing the highest potential.

The drugs which the doctors are using to treat novel coronavirus include lopinavir and ritonavir. These drugs impair the virus’s ability to attack or reproduce the body’s immune system. Both the Human Immunodeficiency Virus as well as coronaviruses use an enzyme, called protease, to attack the protein cells in the body and multiply their numbers in the body. This drug cocktail targets this enzyme.

Doctors are also experimenting wwith the added usage of anti-flu drug Oseltamivir.