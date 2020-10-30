India's COVID-19 cases surpassed the 80-lakh mark on Thursday with 49881 new cases. With the rise in the number of cases the country also witnessed a sharp surge in the recovery rate which now stands at 90.99 per cent. One of the biggest questions that are hovering over us right now is are you safe if you have had coronavirus already? Are you protected for life once you have the antibodies? Your body has its own antibodies to fight COVID-19 To understand the disease that the whole world is fighting for months now it is extremely important to know how