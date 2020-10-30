India’s COVID-19 cases surpassed the 80-lakh mark on Thursday with 49,881 new cases. With the rise in the number of cases, the country also witnessed a sharp surge in the recovery rate which now stands at 90.99 per cent. One of the biggest questions that are hovering over us right now is are you safe if you have had coronavirus already? Are you protected for life once you have the antibodies? Also Read - Coronavirus antibodies can make you immune for at least 5 months, says study

Your body has its own antibodies to fight COVID-19

To understand the disease that the whole world is fighting for months now, it is extremely important to know how your body fights the foreign viruses. Knowing and understanding your own immunity is very important. Although it is being ruled that patients who have recently recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their body to fight the virus, it is also not strictly true that people who haven’t had COVID-19 is not immune to the disease. Your body has some inbuilt capacity to protect itself from any type of foreign viruses. So, some of you are also carrying antibodies that are helping you to fight the virus. Also Read - WHO to set up COVID-19 vaccine insurance scheme for 92 low-income countries

Can you get the coronavirus twice?

It seems possible, though how often it happens isn’t known yet. Recent reports have shown that there are many cases where a recovered person has tested positive again for the COVID. So, re-infection is possible. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 80,40,203 while death toll reaches 1,20,527

Researchers from the University of Hong Kong have suggested that reinfection can occur a few months after recovering from an initial bout of COVID-19. Health experts generally believe people who had COVID-19 will have some immunity against repeat infection. But they don’t know how much protection, or how long it would last.

How long will the antibody last?

While some reports have come out saying antibodies to coronavirus go away quickly, a new study has revealed that the vast majority of individuals infected with mild-to-moderate Covid-19 mount a robust antibody response that is relatively stable for at least five months. The study, published in the journal Science, found that this antibody response correlates with the body’s ability to neutralize (kill) SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. “We have found just the opposite – that more than 90 per cent of people who were mildly or moderately ill produce an antibody response strong enough to neutralize the virus, and the response is maintained for many months,” said study author Florian Krammer from Mount Sinai Hospital in the US.

“Uncovering the robustness of the antibody response to SARS-CoV-2, including its longevity and neutralizing effects, is critically important. This is essential for effective vaccine development,” Krammer added. Study findings are based on a dataset of 30,082 individuals, who were screened within the Mount Sinai Health System between March and October 2020.

Can a re-infected person be a spreader?

A proven study on whether or not a re-infected person can spread the virus to a healthy person is not yet known. The only way to keep yourself safe right now is to wear a proper mask, avoid crowded places, maintain social distancing always without any exceptions, and following a healthy diet, which includes ingredients that can boost your immunity.

There are currently 6,03,687 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 7.5 per cent of the total caseload. At this time, even the ones who have recovered from COVID-19 should follow the pandemic rules including the ones who are still safe. It is very important to wear a mask whenever you are going out of your house and nevertheless to mention the importance of maintaining social distancing.

(With inputs from Agencies)