India is currently experiencing a steady rise in the daily coronavirus cases from across the country. Experts have warned that this new wave of coronavirus can be deadly for the healthier age groups — which means individuals between 25-40 years old are more vulnerable to the newly mutated COVID-19 virus. According to health experts since the virus has mutated quite a few times in the recent past it has now become difficult for the RT-PCR tests to detect the virus infection amongst people. Are There Any New Coronavirus Symptoms In Second Wave? So what is it that we need to