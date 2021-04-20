India is currently experiencing a steady rise in the daily coronavirus cases from across the country. Experts have warned that this new wave of coronavirus can be deadly for the healthier age groups — which means individuals between 25-40 years old are more vulnerable to the newly mutated COVID-19 virus. According to health experts, since the virus has mutated quite a few times in the recent past, it has now become difficult for the RT-PCR tests to detect the virus infection amongst people. Also Read - New symptoms of COVID-19 cause concern: List of precautions you need to take against variants

Are There Any New Coronavirus Symptoms In Second Wave?

So, what is it that we need to do right now? First of all, if you have symptoms of the novel coronavirus, please quarantine yourself and keep a close check on the new symptoms of the virus attack. Wondering what these new symptoms are? We get it. Check the below-mentioned list of new COVID-19 symptoms to look out for in this second wave of coronavirus.

1. Abdominal Pain

2. Diarrhoea

3. Unexplained Headache

4. Conjunctivitis or Pink Eyes

5. Extreme Headache or Acute Pain Above The Eye Lids

6. Confusion of The Brain – Brain fog

Apart from the above few symptoms, patients who are infected with COVID-19 are also experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms during the course of their illness. This is accompanied by nausea and vomiting. The doctors have warned that in case of a severe COVID situation, a patient may also vomit up blood and need acute medical attention.

Do Not Forget The Previous Symptoms

Some of the COVID patients have also said that they suffered from hearing impairment which is now a new symptom of the novel coronavirus. A study published in the International Journal of Audiology said that the COVID-19 infection can lead to auditory problems. The researchers found 56 studies that identified an association between COVID-19 and auditory and vestibular problems. They clubbed data from 24 of the studies to estimate that the prevalence of hearing loss was 7.6 per cent.

However, one must not forget the previous COVID symptoms as well. Here is a brief: fever, muscle pain or body ache, loss of smell and taste, sudden chills, breathlessness, extreme fatigue, painful sore throat, etc. If any of you notice these symptoms, please without any delay get yourself tested and start the treatment. If the situation is not out of control, the doctors will ask you to quarantine and continue the treatment from home, so there is absolutely no need to worry.

Highest Single Day Coronavirus Deaths of 1,761 In India

The second wave of coronavirus has left the country baffled. India reported the highest single-day deaths of Covid-19 patients with 1,761 new fatalities registered in the last 24 hours. States like Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh have been reporting the maximum number of cases for the last few weeks.