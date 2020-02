With the coronavirus all set to surpass the mortality rate of the 2003 SARS outbreak, it is important that you take certain measures to protect yourself from the dangerous virus. @Shutterstock

According to a new research, the novel coronavirus which has claimed over 700 people in China may stay infectious for up to nine days. On an average, the virus can survive between four and five days. The Journal of Hospital Infection carried this study. Researchers from the Institute of Hygiene and Environmental Medicine at the Greifswald University Hospital in Germany, where the study was undertaken, say that ‘low temperature and high air humidity can increase their lifespan even more.

Precautionary measures are important: Researchers

Researchers stress on the fact that since there is no specific therapy against the novel coronavirus, the prevention of infection is of particular importance in order to stem the epidemic. They say that the virus can spread via hands and surfaces that may have came into contact with a person with the virus. According to them, this includes door handles, call buttons, bedside tables, bed frames and other objects in the direct vicinity of patients. These objects are usually made from either metal or plastic.

Researchers also performed tests with various disinfection solutions. They saw that ethanol, hydrogen peroxide and sodium hypochlorite are effective against coronaviruses. They say that if these agents are used in the right concentrations, they reduce the number of infectious coronaviruses by four so-called log steps within one minute.

What you can do

With the coronavirus all set to surpass the mortality rate of the 2003 SARS outbreak, it is important that you take certain measures to protect yourself from the dangerous virus. Even the World Health Organisation has put emphasis on this fact. You don’t have to do anything elaborate for this. Basic and simple steps suffice.

You need to carefully wash your hands with soap and water. Rub your hands to work up suds for at least 21 seconds. Do this frequently. Use a hand sanitizer in emergency situations only. Don’t use it as an alternative to washing hands. This will help to a great extent. Other things that you need to do includes wearing a mask when in the vicinity of any infected person or in a crowded place. You must also make sure that you consume only properly cooked meat.