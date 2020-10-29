About 15 per cent of COVID-19 deaths worldwide may be linked to long-term exposure to air pollution a new study has revealed. Researchers have found that in Europe the proportion of COVID-19 deaths linked to air pollution was about 19 per cent in North America it was 17 per cent and in East Asia about 27 per cent. There have been studies in Europe and the US where they have look at polluted areas and compared mortality during lockdown and correlation with air pollution... they found that pollution is clearly contributing to mortality in COVID-19 and that's well established by these studies