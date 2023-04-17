live

Coronavirus Live Updates: With 10,093 New COVID-19 Cases, India's Active Caseload Jumps To 57,543

XBB.1.16, also known as Arcturus, is a recombinant of two sub-variants- BA2.10.1 and BA.2.75.

COVID-19 Live Updates: India's coronavirus death toll has increased to 5,31,114 with 23 new fatalities in 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry data said.

COVID-19 Live Blog: In the last 24 hours, India has reported a massive jump in its active caseload. As per reports, India has logged a total of 10,093 new coronavirus infections, pushing the country's active cases to 57,743. The Union Health Ministry data also stated that the COVID death toll has increased to 5,31,114 with 23 deaths. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.61 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.78 per cent.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued an advisory and asked everyone to not panic but follow the safety protocols. Talking about the currently dominant strain in India, the global health body said that the variant is contagious but its spread can be managed with safety precautions, and its severity can be averted with vaccination.

What do we know about the dominant XBB.1.16 variant so far? This is a recombinant of two sub-variants- BA2.10.1 and BA.2.75. Also known by the name Arcturus, this variant has an additional spike protein which in lab studies shows increased infectivity as well as potential increased pathogenicity, as per the WHO.

To know more about this variant, how it evades the immune system, and other COVID-related news, follow this space.

LIVE UPDATES