Coronavirus Live Updates| UP Doubles COVID Sampling Amid Fresh Five Cases

COVID sampling has almost doubled in Uttar Pradesh amid five fresh cases emerging in the state. The test positivity rate in the last 24 hours was 0.01 percent. As of now, there are 47 active cases in the state.

State Surveillance Officer, Vikasendu Agrawal, said, "The sample of each patient testing positive for COVID is sent for genome sequencing. At present, there are 20 samples for genome sequencing in the state."

Testing has been increased in the wake of the COVID spike and with many foreign travelers visiting the state for New Year's. The state capital, Lucknow, had earlier got its 'zero-COVID' status on December 7.

Uttar Pradesh has tested 12,69,78,771 samples since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Genome sequencing is a laboratory procedure that determines the uniqueness of DNA, a pattern of some nuclear substance that might be unique to a certain virus or other pathogens.

(With inputs from IANS)

