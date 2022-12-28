live

Coronavirus Live Updates| National Capital Reports 16 Fresh Cases; No Deaths

No COVID- related death was reported in the same time period.

Seven new cases were reported the previous day

As per the Delhi government's daily health bulletin, the national capital has reported 16 fresh cases in the last 24 hours against the seven reported the previous day. No COVID death has been reported so far. The positivity rate in the capital stands at 0.44 percent.

The number of active cases in Delhi presently stands at 39, out of which 20 are being treated in home isolation.

The total number of recoveries has gone up to 19,80,615, while the capital's overall caseload stood at 20,07,175, with a death toll of 26,521.

The number of COVID containment zones in Delhi stands at four at the present time.

