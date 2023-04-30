Is COVID-19 Reaching The Endemic Stage? India's Active Tally Falls Below 50,000

India has seen a sharp surge in coronavirus cases in the last couple of weeks. The experts cautioned people to mask up as the daily COVID cases were rising exponentially on a daily basis. Some of the worst-hit states were Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Bihar. However, in a recent report, Union Health Ministry has notified that India is currently witnessing a decline in the daily Covid tally. According to the latest data, the country saw a further drop on Sunday, with 5,874 cases in 24 hours. This drop comes a day after the country logged 7,171 cases yesterday. India's active cases now stand at 49,015 (from the earlier 51,314 cases).
Meanwhile, at least 40 Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded in the national capital from 19-27 April with experts saying that the infection is turning serious mostly in elderly patients and those with comorbidities. Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest COVID developments.