live

Coronavirus Live Updates: India Takes Stock of COVID Preparedness On 2nd Day of Nationwide Mock Drill As Active Cases Cross 37,000 Mark

India Takes Stock of COVID Preparedness On 2nd Day of Nationwide Mock Drill As Active Cases Cross 37,000 Mark

Covid-19 News Live Updates: India logs 5,676 new cases; 21 deaths. Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest COVID news.

COVID-19 LIVE BLOG: In the last 24 hours, India has seen a steep rise in daily COVID numbers. According to the latest report by the Union Health Ministry, the country's active cases crossed the 37,000 mark last week, with daily cases crossing 6,000. Keeping in view the sudden spike in cases, the government is holding mock drills across the states. Today marks the second day of the two-day mock drills that have been decided by the health ministry to take stock of hospital preparedness. The government will review the hospital (both private and government) conditions, bed counts, availability of doctors, and medicines. What are mock drills? Mock Drill is a complete demonstration of how to react whenever a disaster occurs. In this case, the hospitals will give/present a demonstration of how they will manage the situation and handle the patients if there is a new wave in the country in the upcoming days.

India has logged a total of 5,676 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours. Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest COVID news.

LIVE UPDATES