Coronavirus Live Updates| India Reports 163 Fresh Cases, 9 Deaths; Govt Approves Bharat Biotech's Nasal Vaccine For Booster Dose

Coronavirus Live Updates| India Reports 163 Fresh Cases, 9 Deaths

Nasal vaccine has been approved for those aged above 18 years and will be available in the private hospitals in the initial phase of the roll out.

India reported 163 fresh COVID cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Friday, taking the national toll to 5,30,690 cases.

Amidst the rising concerns over a fresh COVID-19 spread, the Centre on Friday has also approved Bharat Biotech's needle-free intranasal COVID vaccine for booster dose, the officials informed. The vaccine has been approved for those aged above 18 years. Doses will be available in the private hospitals in the initial phase of the roll out.

The nasal vaccine will be introduced on the Co-WIN platform by Friday evening. The needle-free vaccine BBV154 or iNCOVACC had received approval of the Drugs Controller General of India, in November. The use of the vaccine was earlier restricted and it was to be used as a heterologous booster dose in emergency situations. Now those who have taken Covishield and Covaxin vaccine shots are eligible to take the nasal vaccine as a booster dose.

Intranasal vaccines target the virus when it enters the mucosal environment of the body. The antibodies produced in the nostrils are body's first line of defense. If these antibodies actively act on the SARS-CoV-2 virus at its entry checkpoint, they can prevent it from going beyond respiratory tract. This will prevent the person from suffering serious sickness inflicted by the virus.

